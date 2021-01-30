Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 10,583 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 331.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after buying an additional 353,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.