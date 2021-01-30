Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

