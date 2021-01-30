Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

