Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Separately, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

PSCF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

