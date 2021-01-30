Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

