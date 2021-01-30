ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $962,188.88 and approximately $166,170.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.33 or 0.99845632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023593 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

