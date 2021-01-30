ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 66.6% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $296,826.60 and $59,122.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00123786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00259111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00065417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00064069 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,051.90 or 0.86521249 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

