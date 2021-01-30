Charles Theuer Acquires 11,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TCON opened at $9.14 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

