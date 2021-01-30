ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Up 5.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 1,680,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,631,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

