Chad M. Robins Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $635,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,189,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

