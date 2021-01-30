Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CPYYY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.