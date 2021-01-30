Centric Cash (CNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $116,547.34

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $116,547.34 and $72,134.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,236,619,250 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

