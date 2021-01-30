Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

