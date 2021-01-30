Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:CPF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

