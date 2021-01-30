Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -9.35–9.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.259-8.259 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,543. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

