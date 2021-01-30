Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 235.4% in January

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the December 31st total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of EBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 1,604,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

