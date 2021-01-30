Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the December 31st total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAGDF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

