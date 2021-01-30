Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

