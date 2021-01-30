Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $188.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.