Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

