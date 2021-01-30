Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $387.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

