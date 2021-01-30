Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $525.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

