Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 908.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 91,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $86.79 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

