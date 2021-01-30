Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,848,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 908.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 91,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $86.79 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.