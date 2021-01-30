Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.