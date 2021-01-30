Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

