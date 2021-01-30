Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

