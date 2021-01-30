Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

CVE stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

