Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Short Interest Up 387.6% in January

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNGO remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
