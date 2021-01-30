Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,377,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132,688. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

