Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Celanese comprises approximately 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Celanese by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,993,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Celanese stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.15. 1,912,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

