Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.17. 1,747,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

