Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,131,000 after acquiring an additional 469,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,571,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,665,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,086,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.