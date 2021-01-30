CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.01

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.01 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 246460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.