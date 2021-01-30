CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

