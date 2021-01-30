Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.58. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

