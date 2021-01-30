Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 71,560 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

