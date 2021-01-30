Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.