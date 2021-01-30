Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 300.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

