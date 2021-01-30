Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Down 11.7%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price dropped 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,810,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,144,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 167,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Castlight Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

