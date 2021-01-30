Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Update

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPPSF opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Cassiopea has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

