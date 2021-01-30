Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 5.2%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 3,276,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,305,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.