Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 5.2%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 3,276,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,305,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.98 million, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

