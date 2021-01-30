Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0055

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $135,183.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00909451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04441865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027824 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

