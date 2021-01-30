Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $209.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $10,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $6,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.