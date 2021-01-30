Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Down 8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 819,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 721,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

