Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Down 8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 819,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 721,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
