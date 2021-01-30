Carter Paul Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 369.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

