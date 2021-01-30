Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Up 5.4%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.20. 8,108,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,292,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.