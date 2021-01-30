Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.67. 46,908,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 36,033,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

