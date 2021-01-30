CargoX (CXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44,793.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $44,793.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 126.1% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00859626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.08 or 0.04281388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00027714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017905 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CXO is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.