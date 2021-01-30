Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.51 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

