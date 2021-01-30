Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

