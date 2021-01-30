Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.